Analyzing Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $33.21, down -4.65% from its previous closing price of $34.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580398 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VTYX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.40 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Subramaniam Somu sold 35,872 shares for $35.66 per share. The transaction valued at 1,279,108 led to the insider holds 9,837,045 shares of the business.

NSV Partners III LP sold 35,872 shares of VTYX for $1,279,108 on Jun 07. The 10% Owner now owns 9,837,045 shares after completing the transaction at $35.66 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Auster Martin, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 28,000 shares for $34.64 each. As a result, the insider received 969,963 and left with 47,649 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTYX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B and an Enterprise Value of 1.57B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $47.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VTYX traded 834.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 631.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.22M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of May 30, 2023 were 8.29M with a Short Ratio of 8.29M, compared to 7.29M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.16% and a Short% of Float of 21.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.52 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.87. EPS for the following year is -$3.2, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.77 and -$3.55.