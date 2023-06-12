Analyzing Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock clocked out at $23.37, up 0.26% from its previous closing price of $23.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571111 shares were traded. VIST stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VIST’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIST now has a Market Capitalization of 2.17B and an Enterprise Value of 2.54B. As of this moment, Vista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIST has reached a high of $24.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VIST traded 603.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 525.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.98M. Insiders hold about 3.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.59% stake in the company. Shares short for VIST as of May 30, 2023 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 3.31M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

