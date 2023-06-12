Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) closed at $40.13 in the last session, down -1.38% from day before closing price of $40.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 710706 shares were traded. ACLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.86.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on May 18, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Carroll Jill sold 25,556 shares for $44.35 per share. The transaction valued at 1,133,317 led to the insider holds 2,487,674 shares of the business.

Carroll Jill sold 315,164 shares of ACLX for $13,079,306 on May 31. The Director now owns 2,513,230 shares after completing the transaction at $41.50 per share. On May 31, another insider, Elghandour Rami, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,600 shares for $44.27 each. As a result, the insider received 115,099 and left with 36,169 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACLX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.93B and an Enterprise Value of 1.48B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 109.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 82.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACLX has reached a high of $48.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACLX traded on average about 548.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 543.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.95M. Insiders hold about 15.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLX as of May 30, 2023 were 6.1M with a Short Ratio of 6.10M, compared to 5.76M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.71% and a Short% of Float of 14.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.52 and a low estimate of -$1.09, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of -$1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and -$3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.39. EPS for the following year is -$3.1, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.54 and -$4.98.