Autohome Inc. (ATHM)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $30.07 in the prior trading day, Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) closed at $30.08, up 0.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651345 shares were traded. ATHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATHM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATHM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.65B and an Enterprise Value of 566.11M. As of this moment, Autohome’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATHM has reached a high of $40.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 496.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 430.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 123.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.22M. Shares short for ATHM as of May 14, 2023 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.21M, compared to 2.02M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ATHM’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.00, compared to 0.58 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $2.48, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $252.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $261.25M to a low estimate of $248.24M. As of the current estimate, Autohome Inc.’s year-ago sales were $240.79M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $270.08M, an increase of 4.40% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $274.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $265.57M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.