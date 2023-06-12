Bank OZK (OZK) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) closed at $39.71 down -1.85% from its previous closing price of $40.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 918196 shares were traded. OZK stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bank OZK’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $47 from $48 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OZK now has a Market Capitalization of 4.57B. As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OZK has reached a high of $49.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OZK has traded an average of 2.27M shares per day and 1.47M over the past ten days. A total of 128.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.87M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OZK as of May 30, 2023 were 15.25M with a Short Ratio of 15.25M, compared to 13.37M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.25% and a Short% of Float of 14.22%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OZK is 1.40, from 1.30 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.14. The current Payout Ratio is 26.30% for OZK, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 23, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

