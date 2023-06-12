Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) closed at $72.83 in the last session, down -3.20% from day before closing price of $75.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702058 shares were traded. BOOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BOOT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on February 07, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Hackman Gregory V. sold 15,749 shares for $69.16 per share. The transaction valued at 1,089,258 led to the insider holds 57,120 shares of the business.

Conroy James Grant sold 56,880 shares of BOOT for $4,604,430 on Feb 10. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 35,701 shares after completing the transaction at $80.95 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Watkins James M, who serves as the CFO & SECRETARY of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $52.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 130,838 and bolstered with 11,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOOT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.18B and an Enterprise Value of 2.61B. As of this moment, Boot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOOT has reached a high of $88.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BOOT traded on average about 796.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 855.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.64M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.47% stake in the company. Shares short for BOOT as of May 30, 2023 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 3.21M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.98% and a Short% of Float of 10.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.83. EPS for the following year is $5.74, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.62 and $5.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $361.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $364M to a low estimate of $359.52M. As of the current estimate, Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $365.86M, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $365.21M, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $371.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352.99M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.97B and the low estimate is $1.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.