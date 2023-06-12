BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)’s EPS estimates by 14 analysts

As of close of business last night, BorgWarner Inc.’s stock clocked out at $45.85, up 0.37% from its previous closing price of $45.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4075477 shares were traded. BWA stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BWA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $50 from $49 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Fadool Joseph F. sold 210 shares for $46.70 per share. The transaction valued at 9,818 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Fadool Joseph F. sold 631 shares of BWA for $29,744 on May 26. The Vice President now owns 210 shares after completing the transaction at $47.16 per share. On May 17, another insider, MICHAS ALEXIS P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,173 shares for $44.45 each. As a result, the insider received 318,851 and left with 76,441 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BWA now has a Market Capitalization of 10.75B and an Enterprise Value of 14.24B. As of this moment, BorgWarner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.71.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BWA is 1.41, which has changed by 30.00% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BWA has reached a high of $51.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BWA traded 2.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 234.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.90M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BWA as of May 30, 2023 were 5.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.95M, compared to 6.47M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, BWA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 16.60% for BWA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 16, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.33 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5. EPS for the following year is $5.86, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $5.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $4.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.54B to a low estimate of $4.26B. As of the current estimate, BorgWarner Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.76B, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.43B, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.23B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BWA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.8B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.91B and the low estimate is $17.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.