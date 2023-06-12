Brinker International Inc. (EAT) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $35.67 in the prior trading day, Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) closed at $36.00, up 0.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1035165 shares were traded. EAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 114.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Comings Douglas N. sold 500 shares for $40.51 per share. The transaction valued at 20,255 led to the insider holds 31,421 shares of the business.

Allen Wade sold 347 shares of EAT for $14,133 on Feb 08. The SVP, Chief Digital Officer now owns 24,763 shares after completing the transaction at $40.73 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Allen Wade, who serves as the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of the company, sold 3,537 shares for $39.94 each. As a result, the insider received 141,268 and left with 25,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EAT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.59B and an Enterprise Value of 3.75B. As of this moment, Brinker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.54.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EAT is 2.37, which has changed by 40.13% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EAT has reached a high of $42.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.09M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.28% stake in the company. Shares short for EAT as of May 30, 2023 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 5.37M, compared to 6.02M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.13% and a Short% of Float of 21.80%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EAT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 04, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.88 and $3.24.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, Brinker International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $998.57M, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $980.23M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.8B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.36B and the low estimate is $4.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.