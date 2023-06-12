Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Stock Price Peaks at $148.19 During Trading

The closing price of Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) was $145.51 for the day, down -1.31% from the previous closing price of $147.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1442947 shares were traded. BURL stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BURL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on April 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $225 from $220 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when MCNAMARA WILLIAM P sold 500 shares for $212.26 per share. The transaction valued at 106,130 led to the insider holds 8,154 shares of the business.

Vecchio Jennifer sold 47,153 shares of BURL for $9,876,621 on Mar 17. The Group President and CMO now owns 55,173 shares after completing the transaction at $209.46 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, LAUB JEFFREY, who serves as the SVP, Finance and CAO of the company, sold 2,917 shares for $195.63 each. As a result, the insider received 570,648 and left with 3,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BURL now has a Market Capitalization of 9.44B and an Enterprise Value of 13.52B. As of this moment, Burlington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.91.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BURL is 1.10, which has changed by -9.67% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BURL has reached a high of $239.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 177.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 178.90.

Shares Statistics:

BURL traded an average of 1.09M shares per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.12% stake in the company. Shares short for BURL as of May 30, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 3.11M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.25 and $5.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.92. EPS for the following year is $7.76, with 20 analysts recommending between $9.07 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of the current estimate, Burlington Stores Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.99B, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BURL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.7B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.86B and the low estimate is $9.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.