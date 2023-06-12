C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Stocks Hit Low of $89.45 Before Closing at $89.73

In the latest session, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) closed at $89.73 down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $91.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1177384 shares were traded. CHRW stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Short Michael John sold 16,155 shares for $104.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,689,091 led to the insider holds 75,937 shares of the business.

Freeman Angela K. sold 2,000 shares of CHRW for $208,857 on May 04. The CHRO and ESG Officer now owns 92,373 shares after completing the transaction at $104.43 per share. On May 01, another insider, Pinkerton Mac S, who serves as the Pres. of North America Trans. of the company, sold 7,624 shares for $101.57 each. As a result, the insider received 774,350 and left with 87,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHRW now has a Market Capitalization of 10.45B and an Enterprise Value of 12.46B. As of this moment, C.H.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRW has reached a high of $121.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHRW has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 1.66M over the past ten days. A total of 118.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.10M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CHRW as of May 30, 2023 were 14.43M with a Short Ratio of 14.43M, compared to 13.88M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.40% and a Short% of Float of 16.86%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CHRW is 2.44, from 2.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25. The current Payout Ratio is 36.80% for CHRW, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 16, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $2.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.17 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 25 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.72B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.05B to a low estimate of $4.48B. As of the current estimate, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.8B, an estimated decrease of -30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.81B, a decrease of -20.10% over than the figure of -$30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.47B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.7B, down -23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.07B and the low estimate is $17.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.