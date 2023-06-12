Cadence Bank (CADE)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $20.92 in the prior trading day, Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) closed at $20.64, down -1.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1091491 shares were traded. CADE stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CADE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CADE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.77B. As of this moment, Cadence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CADE has reached a high of $29.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 182.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.70M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CADE as of May 30, 2023 were 7.03M with a Short Ratio of 7.03M, compared to 8.08M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.85% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CADE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.89, compared to 0.94 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.63 and $2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.5. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $480.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $497.3M to a low estimate of $466.87M. As of the current estimate, Cadence Bank’s year-ago sales were $450M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $483.57M, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $489.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $470.34M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CADE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.03B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.