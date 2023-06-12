Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) was $16.42 for the day, down -0.79% from the previous closing price of $16.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709107 shares were traded. GOOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOOS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.70B and an Enterprise Value of 2.05B. As of this moment, Canada’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.75.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOOS is 1.59, which has changed by -12.24% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOOS has reached a high of $24.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.46.

Shares Statistics:

GOOS traded an average of 1.44M shares per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.81M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.27% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOS as of May 14, 2023 were 14.37M with a Short Ratio of 14.37M, compared to 16.3M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.83% and a Short% of Float of 32.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.14M to a low estimate of $51.69M. As of the current estimate, Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.43M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $221.1M, an increase of 14.70% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $241.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.38M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $910.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $907.8M, up 15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.