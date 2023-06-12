Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $63.44

As of close of business last night, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s stock clocked out at $63.44, down -1.26% from its previous closing price of $64.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1247223 shares were traded. CDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CDAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 281.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on January 09, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Turner Leagh Erin sold 6,000 shares for $66.26 per share. The transaction valued at 397,560 led to the insider holds 245,201 shares of the business.

Turner Leagh Erin sold 7,000 shares of CDAY for $420,000 on May 17. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 245,201 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On May 09, another insider, Armstrong Christopher R, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,772 shares for $57.82 each. As a result, the insider received 102,457 and left with 123,797 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDAY now has a Market Capitalization of 9.84B and an Enterprise Value of 10.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 95.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDAY has reached a high of $79.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CDAY traded 1.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.11M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CDAY as of May 30, 2023 were 11.71M with a Short Ratio of 11.71M, compared to 10.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.55% and a Short% of Float of 12.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Workday, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $63.44, with high estimates of $9.36 and low estimates of $9.16.

