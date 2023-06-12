Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $131.49

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) closed the day trading at $131.49 down -0.38% from the previous closing price of $131.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629803 shares were traded.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTLS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Vinci Gerald F bought 300 shares for $119.28 per share. The transaction valued at 35,784 led to the insider holds 300 shares of the business.

Harty Linda S bought 5,000 shares of GTLS for $525,038 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 6,067 shares after completing the transaction at $105.01 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Evanko Jillian C., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,375 shares for $104.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 247,689 and bolstered with 104,228 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTLS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.62B and an Enterprise Value of 9.84B. As of this moment, Chart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 110.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLS has reached a high of $242.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 145.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GTLS traded about 728.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GTLS traded about 626.29k shares per day. A total of 41.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 122.95% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLS as of May 30, 2023 were 6.58M with a Short Ratio of 6.58M, compared to 6.24M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.41% and a Short% of Float of 21.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from GitLab Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $43.19, with high estimates of $2.59 and low estimates of $131.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Technology and $Industrials for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Basic Materials. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.