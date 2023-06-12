China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) was $0.73 for the day, down -1.86% from the previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0097 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519123 shares were traded. CJJD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CJJD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CJJD now has a Market Capitalization of 13.67M and an Enterprise Value of 41.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -67.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CJJD has reached a high of $9.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6326, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7734.

Shares Statistics:

CJJD traded an average of 4.85M shares per day over the past three months and 685.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.90M. Insiders hold about 7.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CJJD as of May 30, 2023 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 729.15k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.28% and a Short% of Float of 7.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $165.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165.8M and the low estimate is $165.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.