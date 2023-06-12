Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $41.35

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) closed the day trading at $41.35 down -2.77% from the previous closing price of $42.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3748016 shares were traded. CIEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CIEN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 29, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $57 from $59 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Rothenstein David M sold 3,500 shares for $43.50 per share. The transaction valued at 152,250 led to the insider holds 240,975 shares of the business.

McFeely Scott sold 2,000 shares of CIEN for $87,000 on May 15. The SVP, Networking Platforms now owns 98,230 shares after completing the transaction at $43.50 per share. On May 15, another insider, PETRIK ANDREW C, who serves as the VP, CONTROLLER of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $43.50 each. As a result, the insider received 43,500 and left with 28,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIEN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.18B and an Enterprise Value of 6.48B. As of this moment, Ciena’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has reached a high of $56.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CIEN traded about 1.81M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CIEN traded about 3.31M shares per day. A total of 149.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.55M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CIEN as of May 30, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 3.92M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.62. EPS for the following year is $3.38, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $2.78.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Ciena Corporation’s year-ago sales were $867.98M, an estimated increase of 20.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 14.90% less than the figure of $20.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63B, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.78B and the low estimate is $3.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.