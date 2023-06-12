Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Stock Closes down -1.51% on Friday Trading

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) closed the day trading at $23.47 down -1.51% from the previous closing price of $23.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 816472 shares were traded.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YOU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on June 06, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Moshkani Seyed Kasra sold 1,000 shares for $27.29 per share. The transaction valued at 27,290 led to the insider holds 21,894 shares of the business.

Moshkani Kasra sold 1,000 shares of YOU for $26,030 on Mar 30. The EVP, Operations now owns 22,894 shares after completing the transaction at $26.03 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Patterson Richard N. Jr., who serves as the CISO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $27.13 each. As a result, the insider received 135,650 and left with 6,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YOU now has a Market Capitalization of 2.14B and an Enterprise Value of 1.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YOU has reached a high of $34.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YOU traded about 1.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YOU traded about 1.2M shares per day. A total of 90.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.15M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.56% stake in the company. Shares short for YOU as of May 30, 2023 were 16.5M with a Short Ratio of 16.50M, compared to 16.22M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.10% and a Short% of Float of 29.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $139.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.7M to a low estimate of $137.12M. As of the current estimate, Clear Secure Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.72M, an estimated increase of 35.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.12M, an increase of 26.90% less than the figure of $35.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $149M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.11M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $580M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $566.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $572.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $437.43M, up 30.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $677.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $699.78M and the low estimate is $654.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.