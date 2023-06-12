Consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)’s next quarter EPS at $0.25

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) closed the day trading at $4.70 down -0.84% from the previous closing price of $4.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 730682 shares were traded. HBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6700.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HBM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HBM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 2.26B. As of this moment, Hudbay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.41.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HBM is 2.03, which has changed by -6.56% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has reached a high of $6.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9134, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8995.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HBM traded about 2.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HBM traded about 1.55M shares per day. A total of 262.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.63M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HBM as of May 30, 2023 were 11.01M with a Short Ratio of 11.01M, compared to 9.83M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

HBM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.02, up from 0.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.32.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $395.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $425.4M to a low estimate of $363.27M. As of the current estimate, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $415.45M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $524.97M, an increase of 85.40% over than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $556.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $468.41M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.