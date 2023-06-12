Consensus estimates for Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Conduent Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $3.25, down -1.81% from its previous closing price of $3.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 586850 shares were traded. CNDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2350.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CNDT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Skelton Clifford bought 34,418 shares for $2.91 per share. The transaction valued at 100,156 led to the insider holds 3,447,499 shares of the business.

Wood Stephen Henry bought 33,373 shares of CNDT for $100,059 on May 05. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 697,681 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Skelton Clifford, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 47,675 shares for $4.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 201,617 and bolstered with 2,862,831 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNDT now has a Market Capitalization of 709.94M and an Enterprise Value of 1.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -74.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNDT has reached a high of $5.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2707, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7871.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CNDT traded 1.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 218.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.75M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CNDT as of May 30, 2023 were 3.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.82M, compared to 2.46M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $900M. It ranges from a high estimate of $900M to a low estimate of $900M. As of the current estimate, Conduent Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $928M, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $960M, a decrease of -1.80% over than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $960M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $960M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.86B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.87B and the low estimate is $3.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.