Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) closed at $12.07 in the last session, down -0.82% from day before closing price of $12.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 938886 shares were traded. DO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Savarino Dominic A sold 6,027 shares for $10.94 per share. The transaction valued at 65,922 led to the insider holds 40,608 shares of the business.

Savarino Dominic A sold 10,000 shares of DO for $122,516 on Mar 01. The Senior Vice President and CFO now owns 25,309 shares after completing the transaction at $12.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.22B and an Enterprise Value of 1.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DO has reached a high of $13.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DO traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 940.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.28M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DO as of May 30, 2023 were 3.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.82M, compared to 4.14M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $973M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $841.28M, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $940M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.