Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $104.51 in the prior trading day, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) closed at $104.25, down -0.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1809450 shares were traded. DLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DLR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on March 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $100 from $121 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P sold 1,500 shares for $97.47 per share. The transaction valued at 146,205 led to the insider holds 10,176 shares of the business.

Corey Dyer sold 4,401 shares of DLR for $458,540 on Mar 10. The EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER now owns 30,026 shares after completing the transaction at $104.19 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Sharp Christopher, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of the company, sold 4,235 shares for $120.00 each. As a result, the insider received 508,200 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DLR now has a Market Capitalization of 30.37B and an Enterprise Value of 50.29B. As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 92.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 75.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLR has reached a high of $139.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 291.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.20M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DLR as of May 30, 2023 were 16.49M with a Short Ratio of 16.49M, compared to 15.57M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.74%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DLR’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.88, compared to 4.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.49.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.24B. As of the current estimate, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 17.20% less than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.28B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.69B, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.15B and the low estimate is $5.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.