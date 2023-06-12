Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) was $31.67 for the day, down -0.81% from the previous closing price of $31.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2255140 shares were traded. DOCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.64.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DOCS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on May 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $37 from $39 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Cabral Timothy S sold 7,500 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 262,500 led to the insider holds 4,714 shares of the business.

Cabral Timothy S sold 10,000 shares of DOCS for $319,955 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 4,714 shares after completing the transaction at $32.00 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Cabral Timothy S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 262,500 and left with 4,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.17B and an Enterprise Value of 5.34B. As of this moment, Doximity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCS has reached a high of $47.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.30.

Shares Statistics:

DOCS traded an average of 1.54M shares per day over the past three months and 2.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 193.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.27M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCS as of May 30, 2023 were 11.94M with a Short Ratio of 11.94M, compared to 10.34M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.13% and a Short% of Float of 11.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.3M to a low estimate of $106.7M. As of the current estimate, Doximity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.64M, an estimated increase of 18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.95M, an increase of 22.80% over than the figure of $18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.2M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $505.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $491.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $501.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $419.05M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $596.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $611.9M and the low estimate is $566.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.