Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Decline -3.74% in Day Trading, Closes at $29.11

The price of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) closed at $29.11 in the last session, down -3.74% from day before closing price of $30.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 807222 shares were traded. BROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BROS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on May 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $33 from $39 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Ricci Joth sold 160,000 shares for $37.53 per share. The transaction valued at 6,004,382 led to the insider holds 2,056,335 shares of the business.

Graham John Patrick sold 8,000 shares of BROS for $250,480 on Dec 14. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 163,332 shares after completing the transaction at $31.31 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Maxwell Brian, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 240,000 and left with 1,153,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BROS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.69B and an Enterprise Value of 2.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BROS has reached a high of $54.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BROS traded on average about 971.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 803.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.52M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BROS as of May 30, 2023 were 8.59M with a Short Ratio of 8.59M, compared to 8.64M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.79% and a Short% of Float of 20.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $197.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $214.95M to a low estimate of $201M. As of the current estimate, Dutch Bros Inc.’s year-ago sales were $152.16M, an estimated increase of 29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.21M, an increase of 35.90% over than the figure of $29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $259.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BROS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $986M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $955.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $971.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $739.01M, up 31.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.