Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) closed at $11.39 in the last session, down -3.56% from day before closing price of $11.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1264777 shares were traded. DVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DVAX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 27, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Hack Andrew A. F. sold 1,000,000 shares for $10.55 per share. The transaction valued at 10,550,000 led to the insider holds 2,915,000 shares of the business.

Novack David F sold 17,515 shares of DVAX for $190,914 on May 04. The President & COO now owns 3,187 shares after completing the transaction at $10.90 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Burgess Justin, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 22,371 shares for $10.38 each. As a result, the insider received 232,146 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DVAX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 1.07B. As of this moment, Dynavax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.26.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DVAX is 1.48, which has changed by 9.62% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DVAX has reached a high of $17.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DVAX traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 127.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.22M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DVAX as of May 30, 2023 were 18.7M with a Short Ratio of 18.70M, compared to 18.04M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.56% and a Short% of Float of 17.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $46.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $49.29M to a low estimate of $43.2M. As of the current estimate, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $256.46M, an estimated decrease of -82.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.52M, a decrease of -68.30% over than the figure of -$82.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $194.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $189.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $722.68M, down -73.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $265.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $296.44M and the low estimate is $234.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.