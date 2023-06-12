Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs SOL

After finishing at $3.64 in the prior trading day, Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) closed at $3.66, up 0.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612525 shares were traded. SOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5850.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SOL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 75,247 shares for $3.61 per share. The transaction valued at 271,642 led to the insider holds 16,135,372 shares of the business.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 92,090 shares of SOL for $378,490 on Dec 28. The CFO now owns 14,015,003 shares after completing the transaction at $4.11 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 112,809 shares for $4.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 496,360 and bolstered with 13,922,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOL now has a Market Capitalization of 245.71M and an Enterprise Value of 237.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 124.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOL has reached a high of $7.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9214, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6027.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 382.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 661.69k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.68M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SOL as of May 30, 2023 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.18M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $24.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40M to a low estimate of $12.88M. As of the current estimate, Emeren Group Ltd’s year-ago sales were $3.51M, an estimated increase of 583.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.1M, an increase of 376.50% less than the figure of $583.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $153.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $158.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.41M, up 94.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $186.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $193.9M and the low estimate is $171.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.