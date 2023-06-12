EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Records 0.54 million Shares Traded, Reaches $214.35 High

After finishing at $211.22 in the prior trading day, EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) closed at $211.33, up 0.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540324 shares were traded. EPAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $214.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $210.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EPAM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $220 from $350 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Peterson Jason D. sold 1,000 shares for $350.00 per share. The transaction valued at 350,000 led to the insider holds 11,762 shares of the business.

Dvorkin Viktar sold 13,333 shares of EPAM for $5,877,720 on Aug 22. The SVP/Head of Global Delivery now owns 7,572 shares after completing the transaction at $440.84 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Abrahams Gary C, who serves as the VP, Corporate Controller, PAO of the company, sold 557 shares for $452.64 each. As a result, the insider received 252,120 and left with 1,495 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPAM now has a Market Capitalization of 12.24B and an Enterprise Value of 10.61B. As of this moment, EPAM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPAM has reached a high of $462.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $197.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 262.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 324.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 632.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 994.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.71M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EPAM as of May 30, 2023 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.12M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.4 and a low estimate of $2.29, while EPS last year was $2.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.54, with high estimates of $2.9 and low estimates of $2.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.74 and $9.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.02. EPS for the following year is $11.27, with 14 analysts recommending between $13.24 and $10.1.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, EPAM Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.82B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.01B and the low estimate is $4.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.