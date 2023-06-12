European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $17.15 in the prior trading day, European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) closed at $16.47, down -3.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516567 shares were traded. EWCZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.42.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EWCZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when EWC Holdings, Inc. sold 1 shares for $18.48 per share. The transaction valued at 18 led to the insider holds 2 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EWCZ now has a Market Capitalization of 829.65M and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. As of this moment, European’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 180.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 289.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EWCZ has reached a high of $26.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 373.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 311.62k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.12M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EWCZ as of May 30, 2023 were 4.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.67M, compared to 4.27M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.27% and a Short% of Float of 13.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $58.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.47M to a low estimate of $57.5M. As of the current estimate, European Wax Center Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.36M, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.23M, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.12M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EWCZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $229M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $223.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $226.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $207.35M, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $248.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $252.3M and the low estimate is $241.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.