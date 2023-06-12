Examining Campbell Soup Company (CPB)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) closed at $46.05 down -1.54% from its previous closing price of $46.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3354869 shares were traded. CPB stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Campbell Soup Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 62.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Ciongoli Adam G. sold 37,354 shares for $56.86 per share. The transaction valued at 2,123,948 led to the insider holds 99,385 shares of the business.

Ciongoli Adam G. sold 44,232 shares of CPB for $2,497,339 on Dec 08. The Executive Vice President now owns 136,739 shares after completing the transaction at $56.46 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Sanzio Anthony, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,800 shares for $56.10 each. As a result, the insider received 100,980 and left with 12,645 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPB now has a Market Capitalization of 13.73B and an Enterprise Value of 18.26B. As of this moment, Campbell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPB has reached a high of $57.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CPB has traded an average of 2.39M shares per day and 4.31M over the past ten days. A total of 299.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.48M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CPB as of May 30, 2023 were 14.03M with a Short Ratio of 14.03M, compared to 12.8M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CPB is 1.48, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.18. The current Payout Ratio is 56.30% for CPB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $3.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.07B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.15B to a low estimate of $2.04B. As of the current estimate, Campbell Soup Company’s year-ago sales were $1.99B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.56B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.59B and the low estimate is $9.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.