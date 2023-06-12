Examining Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) closed at $12.01 up 4.43% from its previous closing price of $11.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 989836 shares were traded. COGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought 1,200,000 shares for $8.25 per share. The transaction valued at 9,900,000 led to the insider holds 2,472,124 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COGT now has a Market Capitalization of 852.07M and an Enterprise Value of 713.58M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COGT is 1.70, which has changed by 37.41% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COGT has reached a high of $18.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COGT has traded an average of 704.55K shares per day and 962.52k over the past ten days. A total of 70.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.89M. Shares short for COGT as of May 30, 2023 were 4.64M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 5.31M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.54% and a Short% of Float of 6.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$2.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$2.12, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.56 and -$2.63.