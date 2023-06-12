Examining NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) closed at $4.39 down -0.45% from its previous closing price of $4.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1156328 shares were traded. NXE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3000.

For a deeper understanding of NexGen Energy Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.14B and an Enterprise Value of 2.09B.

The Beta on a monthly basis for NXE is 1.76, which has changed by 3.54% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $5.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8934, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1438.

For the past three months, NXE has traded an average of 1.89M shares per day and 2.59M over the past ten days. A total of 485.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 400.01M. Insiders hold about 15.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.48% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of May 30, 2023 were 20.9M with a Short Ratio of 20.86M, compared to 19.61M on Apr 27, 2023.

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.1.