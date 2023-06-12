FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $16.98

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) closed the day trading at $16.98 down -4.50% from the previous closing price of $17.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1787600 shares were traded. FGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.61.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FGEN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on June 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $32 from $23 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Blaug Suzanne sold 8,520 shares for $17.20 per share. The transaction valued at 146,571 led to the insider holds 29,594 shares of the business.

EDWARDS JEFFREY L sold 7,889 shares of FGEN for $135,622 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 33,977 shares after completing the transaction at $17.19 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Brennan Aoife, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,733 shares for $17.19 each. As a result, the insider received 81,367 and left with 27,947 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.66B and an Enterprise Value of 1.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FGEN has reached a high of $25.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FGEN traded about 922.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FGEN traded about 1.23M shares per day. A total of 94.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.50M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FGEN as of May 14, 2023 were 5.69M with a Short Ratio of 6.12M, compared to 4.88M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 7.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$3.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$2.43, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.05 and -$2.75.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $34.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38M to a low estimate of $28.4M. As of the current estimate, FibroGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.81M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.53M, an increase of 138.50% over than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $320.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $126M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $177.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.37M, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $170.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.74M and the low estimate is $136M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.