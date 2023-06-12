First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $5.74

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) closed the day trading at $5.74 down -2.05% from the previous closing price of $5.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3049992 shares were traded. AG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AG, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.57B and an Enterprise Value of 1.65B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AG has reached a high of $9.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AG traded about 6.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AG traded about 4.03M shares per day. A total of 274.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 271.94M. Insiders hold about 2.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.52% stake in the company. Shares short for AG as of May 30, 2023 were 17.17M with a Short Ratio of 16.42M, compared to 14.88M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $641.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $535.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $588.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $624.22M, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $907.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $907.55M and the low estimate is $907.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.