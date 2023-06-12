Fisker Inc. (FSR) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) closed the day trading at $5.75 up 0.88% from the previous closing price of $5.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5856643 shares were traded. FSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.70.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FSR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Huhnke Burkhard J. sold 10,280 shares for $5.93 per share. The transaction valued at 60,960 led to the insider holds 25,493 shares of the business.

FIFTHDELTA Ltd sold 1,529,026 shares of FSR for $10,015,120 on Feb 13. The 10% Owner now owns 17,937,500 shares after completing the transaction at $6.55 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, FIFTHDELTA Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 713,727 shares for $6.93 each. As a result, the insider received 4,946,128 and left with 19,466,526 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.90B and an Enterprise Value of 1.95B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3764.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.69k whereas that against EBITDA is -3.85.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FSR is 1.03, which has changed by -30.97% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FSR has reached a high of $11.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FSR traded about 7.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FSR traded about 7.96M shares per day. A total of 320.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.87M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FSR as of May 30, 2023 were 61.45M with a Short Ratio of 61.45M, compared to 72.31M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.61% and a Short% of Float of 31.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $72.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $83M to a low estimate of $59M. As of the current estimate, Fisker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10k, an estimated increase of 725,900.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $342k, up 458,894.19% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $2.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 125.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.