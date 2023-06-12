Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Records -0.57% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) was $96.00 for the day, down -0.57% from the previous closing price of $96.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1038708 shares were traded. FND stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Robbins Brian K sold 19,504 shares for $91.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,790,838 led to the insider holds 23,674 shares of the business.

Christopherson David Victor sold 4,000 shares of FND for $368,000 on Feb 28. The EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 56,527 shares after completing the transaction at $92.00 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Sullivan Richard L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,734 shares for $91.94 each. As a result, the insider received 159,423 and left with 9,189 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FND now has a Market Capitalization of 10.20B and an Enterprise Value of 11.87B. As of this moment, Floor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.00.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FND is 1.88, which has changed by 45.23% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FND has reached a high of $102.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.19.

Shares Statistics:

FND traded an average of 1.34M shares per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.13M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.62% stake in the company. Shares short for FND as of May 14, 2023 were 11.99M with a Short Ratio of 13.92M, compared to 11.39M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.28% and a Short% of Float of 15.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.79 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $3.31, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.17B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B, an increase of 9.30% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.26B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.72B and the low estimate is $5.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.