Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) closed the day trading at $7.68 down -0.26% from the previous closing price of $7.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563991 shares were traded. GTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on June 03, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. sold 74,912 shares for $7.96 per share. The transaction valued at 596,300 led to the insider holds 9,871,626 shares of the business.

CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of GTX for $899,550 on Apr 17. The 10% Owner now owns 9,946,538 shares after completing the transaction at $8.17 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 55,194 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider received 441,552 and left with 10,056,642 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTX now has a Market Capitalization of 557.27M and an Enterprise Value of 1.48B. As of this moment, Garrett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTX has reached a high of $8.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GTX traded about 346.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GTX traded about 833.19k shares per day. A total of 64.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.29M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GTX as of May 30, 2023 were 7.71M with a Short Ratio of 7.71M, compared to 6.38M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.87% and a Short% of Float of 20.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $982M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $982M to a low estimate of $982M. As of the current estimate, Garrett Motion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $859M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1B, an increase of 10.10% less than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.6B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.15B and the low estimate is $4.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.