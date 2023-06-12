GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Decline -0.84% in Day Trading, Closes at $77.10

The price of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) closed at $77.10 in the last session, down -0.84% from day before closing price of $77.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4893396 shares were traded. GEHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GEHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on May 16, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $97.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Makela Jan sold 70,629 shares for $77.69 per share. The transaction valued at 5,487,379 led to the insider holds 63,796 shares of the business.

CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 748 shares of GEHC for $51,806 on Jan 23. The Director now owns 1,272 shares after completing the transaction at $69.26 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEHC now has a Market Capitalization of 35.06B and an Enterprise Value of 42.97B. As of this moment, GE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEHC has reached a high of $87.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GEHC traded on average about 2.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 454.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 453.21M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.98% stake in the company. Shares short for GEHC as of May 30, 2023 were 6.95M with a Short Ratio of 6.95M, compared to 7.13M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GEHC is 0.12, which was 0.03 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.85 and $3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.73. EPS for the following year is $4.3, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.42 and $4.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.34B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.59B and the low estimate is $20.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.