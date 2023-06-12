Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Stocks Hit Low of $116.06 Before Closing at $116.77

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553645 shares were traded. GNRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $118.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.06.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Generac Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $91 from $141 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares for $108.12 per share. The transaction valued at 540,600 led to the insider holds 617,690 shares of the business.

Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares of GNRC for $510,800 on May 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 622,690 shares after completing the transaction at $102.16 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Jagdfeld Aaron, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $109.48 each. As a result, the insider received 547,400 and left with 627,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNRC now has a Market Capitalization of 7.26B and an Enterprise Value of 9.05B. As of this moment, Generac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.82.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GNRC is 1.15, which has changed by -52.25% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has reached a high of $291.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GNRC has traded an average of 1.08M shares per day and 845.03k over the past ten days. A total of 61.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.73M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNRC as of May 14, 2023 were 4.34M with a Short Ratio of 4.49M, compared to 4.52M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.99% and a Short% of Float of 8.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $2.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.41 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.96 and $4.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.06. EPS for the following year is $8.13, with 19 analysts recommending between $9.57 and $5.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $977.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $831.31M. As of the current estimate, Generac Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.29B, an estimated decrease of -24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $887.13M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.56B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.84B and the low estimate is $3.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.