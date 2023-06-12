Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Records 0.5 million Shares Traded, Reaches $31.87 High

After finishing at $31.73 in the prior trading day, Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) closed at $31.86, up 0.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502500 shares were traded. GPRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GPRE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Becker Todd A sold 42,000 shares for $31.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,334,760 led to the insider holds 689,967 shares of the business.

van der Meulen Leslie sold 2,000 shares of GPRE for $64,540 on May 24. The EVP Product Mktg & Innovation now owns 31,546 shares after completing the transaction at $32.27 per share. On May 23, another insider, Treuer Alain, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $32.45 each. As a result, the insider received 649,000 and left with 252,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPRE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.90B and an Enterprise Value of 2.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 89.62.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GPRE is 1.72, which has changed by -2.84% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GPRE has reached a high of $41.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 906.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 858.03k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.33M. Insiders hold about 3.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.82% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRE as of May 30, 2023 were 6.46M with a Short Ratio of 6.46M, compared to 6.9M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.86% and a Short% of Float of 14.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $824.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $921.7M to a low estimate of $744.97M. As of the current estimate, Green Plains Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $850.23M, a decrease of -11.00% over than the figure of -$18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $961.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $691.59M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66B, down -10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.76B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.