Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $11.30 in the prior trading day, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) closed at $11.03, down -2.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 879221 shares were traded. HAYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HAYW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on February 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $13 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Soucy Arthur L sold 15,712 shares for $10.65 per share. The transaction valued at 167,393 led to the insider holds 8,891 shares of the business.

CCMP Capital, LP sold 2,036,894 shares of HAYW for $23,933,504 on May 12. The 10% Owner now owns 836,843 shares after completing the transaction at $11.75 per share. On May 10, another insider, CCMP Capital, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 13,579,293 shares for $11.75 each. As a result, the insider received 159,556,693 and left with 955,266 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAYW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.35B and an Enterprise Value of 3.50B. As of this moment, Hayward’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAYW has reached a high of $16.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 212.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.69M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.79% stake in the company. Shares short for HAYW as of May 30, 2023 were 17.8M with a Short Ratio of 17.80M, compared to 19.44M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.37% and a Short% of Float of 16.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $281.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $306M to a low estimate of $261M. As of the current estimate, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $399.42M, an estimated decrease of -29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $245.24M, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of -$29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.59M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, down -20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.