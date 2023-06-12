Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Decline -0.18% in Day Trading, Closes at $22.56

The price of Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) closed at $22.56 in the last session, down -0.18% from day before closing price of $22.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 915685 shares were traded. HIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HIW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $26 from $29 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Klinck Theodore J bought 5,000 shares for $19.81 per share. The transaction valued at 99,065 led to the insider holds 337,177 shares of the business.

Maiorana Brendan C bought 1,500 shares of HIW for $40,813 on Sep 28. The EVP, CFO now owns 39,254 shares after completing the transaction at $27.21 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Klinck Theodore J, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $28.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 141,252 and bolstered with 246,445 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.38B and an Enterprise Value of 5.66B. As of this moment, Highwoods’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIW has reached a high of $38.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HIW traded on average about 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.68M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIW as of May 30, 2023 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 3.31M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HIW is 2.00, which was 2.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.04.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $211.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $211.98M to a low estimate of $210.2M. As of the current estimate, Highwoods Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.84M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $210.41M, an increase of 2.50% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $211.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $209.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $860.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $840.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $846.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $828.93M, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $830.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $856.47M and the low estimate is $804.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.