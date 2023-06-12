Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s stock clocked out at $40.62, down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $40.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523252 shares were traded. IART stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IART’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when De Witte Jan bought 7,792 shares for $38.50 per share. The transaction valued at 299,986 led to the insider holds 12,798 shares of the business.

Schwartz Eric bought 2,640 shares of IART for $100,035 on Jun 01. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec now owns 48,597 shares after completing the transaction at $37.89 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, McBreen Michael J., who serves as the EVP & President, CSS of the company, sold 1,843 shares for $54.29 each. As a result, the insider received 100,064 and left with 28,796 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IART now has a Market Capitalization of 3.33B and an Enterprise Value of 4.63B. As of this moment, Integra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.38.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IART is 1.17, which has changed by -29.28% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IART has reached a high of $60.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IART traded 662.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 775.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.65M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IART as of May 30, 2023 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 3.69M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and $3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.21. EPS for the following year is $3.63, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $3.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $374.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $374.37M to a low estimate of $373.37M. As of the current estimate, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $397.81M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $394.75M, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $408M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $385.23M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IART’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.