Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Stocks Hit Low of $22.62 Before Closing at $22.75

In the latest session, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) closed at $22.75 down -2.69% from its previous closing price of $23.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 729481 shares were traded. KYMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Jacobs Bruce N. sold 1,370 shares for $31.00 per share. The transaction valued at 42,465 led to the insider holds 104,568 shares of the business.

Gollob Jared sold 1,298 shares of KYMR for $40,233 on Mar 02. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 74,709 shares after completing the transaction at $31.00 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Caughey Elaine, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 714 shares for $31.00 each. As a result, the insider received 22,132 and left with 18,986 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KYMR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.26B and an Enterprise Value of 930.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KYMR has reached a high of $39.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KYMR has traded an average of 487.28K shares per day and 685.19k over the past ten days. A total of 58.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.98M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KYMR as of May 30, 2023 were 9.24M with a Short Ratio of 9.24M, compared to 9.62M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.71% and a Short% of Float of 18.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.86, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$3.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.69. EPS for the following year is -$3.23, with 16 analysts recommending between -$2.16 and -$4.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.52M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $41.3M to a low estimate of $8M. As of the current estimate, Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.51M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.52M, an increase of 25.90% over than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KYMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.83M, up 33.40% from the average estimate.