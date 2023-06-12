Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) closed at $5.25 in the last session, down -0.57% from day before closing price of $5.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 957501 shares were traded. LICY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.21.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LICY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LICY now has a Market Capitalization of 929.22M and an Enterprise Value of 854.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 89.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 63.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has reached a high of $8.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LICY traded on average about 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 176.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.66M. Insiders hold about 34.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LICY as of May 30, 2023 were 13.08M with a Short Ratio of 13.08M, compared to 13.85M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.39% and a Short% of Float of 11.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $217.78M and the low estimate is $138.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 426.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.