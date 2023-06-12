Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Shares Decline by -0.04% to Close at $51.06

As of close of business last night, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $51.06, down -0.04% from its previous closing price of $51.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 784345 shares were traded. LITE stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LITE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on May 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $40 from $55 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Sepe Matthew Joseph sold 3,030 shares for $86.20 per share. The transaction valued at 261,183 led to the insider holds 25,288 shares of the business.

Ali Wajid sold 8,781 shares of LITE for $811,937 on Aug 23. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,194 shares after completing the transaction at $92.47 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Lillie Brian, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $90.00 each. As a result, the insider received 180,000 and left with 12,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LITE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.51B and an Enterprise Value of 4.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.86.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LITE is 1.08, which has changed by -35.64% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LITE has reached a high of $96.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LITE traded 1.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.85M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.35% stake in the company. Shares short for LITE as of May 30, 2023 were 6.73M with a Short Ratio of 6.73M, compared to 5.84M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.80% and a Short% of Float of 11.48%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.61 and $4.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.52. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 15 analysts recommending between $4 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $366.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $374.9M to a low estimate of $358.8M. As of the current estimate, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $422.1M, an estimated decrease of -13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $371.47M, a decrease of -26.20% less than the figure of -$13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $396.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $360.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LITE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.