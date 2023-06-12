Masimo Corporation (MASI) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) closed at $156.34 in the last session, down -0.67% from day before closing price of $157.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 620761 shares were traded. MASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $157.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $154.87.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MASI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when KIANI JOE E bought 6,365 shares for $157.16 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,342 led to the insider holds 366,055 shares of the business.

KIANI JOE E bought 7,040 shares of MASI for $1,019,352 on Dec 15. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 46,818 shares after completing the transaction at $144.79 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, KIANI JOE E, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the company, bought 31,994 shares for $123.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,967,010 and bolstered with 39,778 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MASI now has a Market Capitalization of 8.25B and an Enterprise Value of 9.08B. As of this moment, Masimo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MASI has reached a high of $198.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 177.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 158.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MASI traded on average about 391.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 514.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.15M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MASI as of May 14, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 854.74k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.77 and $4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.75. EPS for the following year is $5.4, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.55 and $5.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $553.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $560.1M to a low estimate of $549.47M. As of the current estimate, Masimo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $565.3M, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $606.02M, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $617.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $594.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.04B, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.66B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.