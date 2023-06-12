Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $8.00

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) closed the day trading at $8.00 down -2.08% from the previous closing price of $8.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693429 shares were traded. MIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.99.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MIR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Moore Christopher A. sold 3,430 shares for $7.92 per share. The transaction valued at 27,166 led to the insider holds 32,206 shares of the business.

Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of MIR for $84,601,293 on Mar 07. The Former 10% Owner now owns 14,960,702 shares after completing the transaction at $8.64 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, GSAM Holdings LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,700 shares for $6.06 each. As a result, the insider received 16,356 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 2.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIR has reached a high of $9.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MIR traded about 1.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MIR traded about 1.3M shares per day. A total of 187.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MIR as of May 14, 2023 were 7.98M with a Short Ratio of 7.39M, compared to 7.99M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 7.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $190.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $190.9M to a low estimate of $190.1M. As of the current estimate, Mirion Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $175.8M, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $173.11M, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $174.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $777.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $770.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $773.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $717.8M, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $812.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $816.6M and the low estimate is $808.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.