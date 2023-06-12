Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) closed at $41.77 in the last session, down -0.02% from day before closing price of $41.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6164960 shares were traded. MBLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MBLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 07, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Shashua Amnon bought 476,191 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000,011 led to the insider holds 476,191 shares of the business.

GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 120,000 shares of MBLY for $2,520,000 on Oct 28. The Director now owns 120,000 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Pambianchi Christine M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,470,000 and bolstered with 70,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBLY now has a Market Capitalization of 33.65B and an Enterprise Value of 36.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 71.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBLY has reached a high of $48.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MBLY traded on average about 2.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 801.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.84M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 134.77% stake in the company. Shares short for MBLY as of May 30, 2023 were 13.47M with a Short Ratio of 13.47M, compared to 12.75M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 48.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.87B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.91B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.