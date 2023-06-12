Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) was $123.26 for the day, down -1.34% from the previous closing price of $124.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2200367 shares were traded. MRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MRNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 77.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Bancel Stephane sold 40,000 shares for $124.01 per share. The transaction valued at 4,960,364 led to the insider holds 5,411,946 shares of the business.

Klinger Shannon Thyme sold 565 shares of MRNA for $70,111 on Jun 08. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 6,516 shares after completing the transaction at $124.09 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Bancel Stephane, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $125.81 each. As a result, the insider received 5,032,420 and left with 5,411,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRNA now has a Market Capitalization of 46.99B and an Enterprise Value of 39.17B. As of this moment, Moderna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNA has reached a high of $217.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 153.20.

Shares Statistics:

MRNA traded an average of 3.38M shares per day over the past three months and 2.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 386.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.94M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNA as of May 14, 2023 were 18.22M with a Short Ratio of 18.72M, compared to 16.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 6.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.06 and a low estimate of -$4.27, while EPS last year was $5.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$5.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.83. EPS for the following year is -$4.06, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.86 and -$7.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $408.67M to a low estimate of $208.98M. As of the current estimate, Moderna Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.75B, an estimated decrease of -93.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.29B, a decrease of -31.80% over than the figure of -$93.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.26B, down -64.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.79B and the low estimate is $4.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.