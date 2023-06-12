Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Stocks Reach New Highs at $2.40 During Trading Session

After finishing at $2.37 in the prior trading day, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) closed at $2.40, up 1.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2021441 shares were traded. NNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3650.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NNDM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.20 and its Current Ratio is at 28.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 21, 2016, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $8 from $12 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NNDM now has a Market Capitalization of 607.69M and an Enterprise Value of -411.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -9.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NNDM is 1.78, which has changed by -13.04% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 14.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NNDM has reached a high of $3.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5050, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5565.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 253.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.98M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NNDM as of May 14, 2023 were 16.03M with a Short Ratio of 16.94M, compared to 15.58M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.