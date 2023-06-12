O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Stocks Hit Low of $20.85 Before Closing at $20.88

In the latest session, O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) closed at $20.88 down -2.52% from its previous closing price of $21.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1002373 shares were traded. OI stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of O-I Glass Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $34 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Lopez Andres Alberto sold 76,132 shares for $22.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,715,756 led to the insider holds 1,036,969 shares of the business.

Lopez Andres Alberto sold 59,174 shares of OI for $1,303,130 on Jun 06. The President & CEO now owns 1,113,101 shares after completing the transaction at $22.02 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Torno Vitaliano, who serves as the President, Bus Ops & OI Europe of the company, sold 17,299 shares for $22.22 each. As a result, the insider received 384,306 and left with 158,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.24B and an Enterprise Value of 7.53B. As of this moment, O-I’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OI has reached a high of $23.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OI has traded an average of 1.03M shares per day and 969.18k over the past ten days. A total of 154.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OI as of May 14, 2023 were 3.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 3M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.17. EPS for the following year is $3.17, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.44 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.87B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.94B to a low estimate of $1.81B. As of the current estimate, O-I Glass Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.79B, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.86B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.79B and the low estimate is $7.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.